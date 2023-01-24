Left Menu

JSW Steel arm enters into deal to buy 31 pc stake in startup Ayena

According to the statement released on Tuesday, this proposed investment is in line with endeavours of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited to explore new avenues to increase the consumption of coated steel products.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:08 IST
JSW Steel arm enters into deal to buy 31 pc stake in startup Ayena
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel on Tuesday said its subsidiary, JSW Steel Coated Products, has entered into an agreement to acquire 31 per cent stake in startup Ayena Innovation in home furnishings and decor space for a cash consideration of Rs 5.99 crore. According to the statement released on Tuesday, this proposed investment is in line with endeavours of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited to explore new avenues to increase the consumption of coated steel products. The statement of the company also added this invesment will enable JSWSCPL to further diversify its customer portfolio mix and enhancing its presence in the retail business.

JSW Steel said the company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, JSWSCPL, proposes to acquire 31 per cent equity shareholding in Ayena. The company said in the statement shared with stock exchanges on Tuesday that the indicative time-period for the completion of the acquisition was 45 days from the execution date of the agreements.

JSW Steel is an Indian multinational steel producer based in Mumbai and is a flagship company of the JSW Group. After the merger of ISPAT Steel and Jindal Vijayanagar Steel Limited, JSW Steel became India's second-largest private-sector steel company. Founded in 2013, JSWSCPL claims to be the country's largest manufacturer and exporter of colour-coated steel products, and a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, according to the company's website.

The statement also added that Ayena is a start-up registered by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and will be in the business of development, manufacturing, and sales of quick-to-install modular solutions including modular kitchens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023