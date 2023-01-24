PropChk redefines home inspection in India; achieves 20 per cent month-over-month growth

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/SRV): Incepted in 2021, PropChk- a home inspection start-up, is gaining tremendous popularity amongst home buyers. In their very first year, they received an overwhelming response - 20 per cent M-O-M growth across 6 major cities in India. With a team of qualified civil engineers, PropChk has leveraged technology to revolutionize the home inspection industry. PropChk also offers a unique Digital Twin feature which aids in pinpointing all the defects in the property and displaying them in an easy-to-use three-dimensional environment. PropChk's qualified civil engineers conduct a thorough inspection of a property with the help of high-tech equipment and submit a comprehensive report describing all the defects in the property supported with photographic evidence. At present, PropChk has a strong presence across key cities in the country - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

An engineering graduate from IIT Roorkee, PropChk's CEO & Co-Founder Saurabh Tyagi recognized the need for home inspection amongst property buyers in India and introduced game-changing tech-enabled solutions. For its engineers, the company has built and developed a proprietary home inspection mobile app that ensures 99 per cent accuracy in conducting inspections and can generate the home inspection report instantly. Highlighting PropChk's growth trajectory, Saurabh shared, "We witnessed great numbers last year and expect PropChk to undertake at least 5000 inspections in 2023, a phenomenal growth over the previous year, and over 50,000 inspections over the next three years. In the Western world, home inspection is a well-established sector. There are almost 5,000 Home Inspection Companies and 30,000 Home Inspectors in the United States, which has one-fourth the population of India. Property is one of the most expensive purchases of one's lifetime and therefore a well-informed decision is even more critical. A professional Home Inspection is one such way to remove the uncertainties in understanding the actual condition of a property.

Sharing the company's long-term vision, MD of PropChk, Uttam Reddy said, "Our vision is to make sure that every property in the country undergoes an inspection before getting transacted. A property inspection guarantees that the buyer is fully aware of the property's condition and, as a result, can make an informed decision. Our property inspection process consists of over 400 checkpoints that include all the key elements like flooring, wall finish, ceiling, electrical, plumbing, doors, windows, kitchen cabinets, and all other minor areas. Our Digital Twin is a one-of-a-kind feature that enables easy understanding of the home inspection report. We also offer a free consultation to our customers for 30 days post their property inspection." Some of the most apparent use cases for home inspection are:

- When you are accepting the possession of your property from your builder - When you are buying a property from the secondary market

- When you are letting out your property to a tenant - When you have just got your house renovated by a contractor

Besides Home Inspection, PropChk is also equally active in the B2B space. Real Estate developers can take their service for multi-stage inspection during the construction phase of their projects. This would help them in taking preventive measures rather than corrective actions for delivering a defect-free product to their customers. PropChk is conducting project audits for many residential projects located in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the biggest one of them being Tata Primanti in Gurgaon. To know more about PropChk, visit www.propcheck.in

