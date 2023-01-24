Left Menu

Colgate-Palmolive posts a flat profit in third quarter

The firm reported net sales of Rs 1,281.2 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which is 0.8 per cent growth over the same quarter of previous year. Domestic sales growth reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 is 2.3 per cent.

24-01-2023
Representative image (Photo/colgatepalmolive.co.in). Image Credit: ANI
Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Tuesday posted profit after tax at Rs 243.2 crore for the third quarter (October-December), against Rs 252.3 crore for the same quarter of the previous year. The firm also reported net sales of Rs 1,281.2 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which is 0.8 per cent growth over the same quarter of previous year. Domestic sales growth reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 is 2.3 per cent.

During the nine months till December 2022, net sales of the company was recorded at Rs 3,846.2 crore, an increase of 1.9 per cent over the same period of the previous year. Net profit for the period was reported at Rs 730.9 crore, according to a company statement shared with exchanges. Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, "The Company is focussed on its key strategic pillars of building oral care habit in India, driving innovation and renovation through science led products and premiumisation."

In this quarter, the MD said the company partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to kick-off the Oral Health awareness programme of 'Bright Smiles Bright Futures'. He said this initiative was recently kick-started from a school in the Nellore district, where the company will work with the state government to educate children on oral health and build awareness on saying 'No' to tobacco.

"Continuing with our long-standing relationship with dentists in India and with the ever present push on digitisation, Colgate has launched an e-commerce platform; a first that is exclusively for dentists - dentistfirst.co.in to enable them access to specialty Colgate products that will be directly delivered to their clinics," the MD said on Tuesday. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

