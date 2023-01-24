Left Menu

FTSE 100 dips after weak data highlights recession risks

The S&P Global/CIPS flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 47.8 in January from 49.0 in December, at the bottom end of economists' forecasts, as businesses blamed higher Bank of England interest rates, strikes and weak consumer demand for the slowdown. Separately, data showed Britain's government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:57 IST
FTSE 100 dips after weak data highlights recession risks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip index fell on Tuesday, with healthcare and commodity stocks leading losses after data showed British private-sector economic activity fell at its fastest rate in two years in January.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miner Glencore proving the biggest drags on the index. The S&P Global/CIPS flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 47.8 in January from 49.0 in December, at the bottom end of economists' forecasts, as businesses blamed higher Bank of England interest rates, strikes and weak consumer demand for the slowdown.

Separately, data showed Britain's government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation. "A difficult morning for the UK data-wise, as the higher-than-expected borrowing figures highlight the tight fiscal constraints the government is working under," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"Similarly disappointing PMI numbers, showing output falling at its fastest pace for some two years, will reinforce fears that the UK economy is heading into recession, if not in one already." Market participants are pricing in a 70% chance of a 50-basis-point hike by the Bank of England next week.

Interest rate hikes are expected to continue with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank coming out with their monetary policy decisions next week. Senior surged 10.4% after the aerospace company said its adjusted profit for 2022 is expected above expectations, pushing the FTSE 250 midcaps up 0.3%.

Associated British Foods fell 1.6% after the group cautioned economic headwinds may dent consumer spending in 2023. Marston's jumped 7.2% after the pub group posted year-end holiday sales above pre-pandemic levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023