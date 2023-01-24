Left Menu

Erasing early gains, Indian stocks close largely steady

Indian stock indices closed Tuesday's trade largely on a steady note. In early trade, they traded significantly higher.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 16:52 IST
Erasing early gains, Indian stocks close largely steady
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock indices closed Tuesday's trade largely on a steady note. In early trade, they traded significantly higher. Among the Nifty sectoral indices, metal, pharma, PSU bank, and realty were the top losers, whereas consumer durables, auto, and IT were the top gainers, National Stock Exchange data showed.

"Markets ended almost unchanged in a volatile trading session, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said he has hopes of a soft landing in the US economy along with anticipation of a lesser rate hike boosted global bourses.

"Mirroring robust global peers, the domestic market extended previous gains driven by auto stocks. However, due to selling pressure in banking shares, the indices anchored close to the flatline. Auto stocks were in focus prior to the earnings results of the sector major," said Nair. Meanwhile, the Rupee closed at 81.72 versus the US dollar, against Monday's close of 81.39.

"The Rupee trend which was positive a couple of days back has turned volatile as the last couple day rupee has lost 0.80 per cent from highs of 80.95 registered in early Monday morning opening," said Jateen Trivedi, VP and research analyst at LKP Securities. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023