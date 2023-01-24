Toll collections through FASTag grew 46 pc in 2022

The overall toll collections through FASTag at fee plazas during 2022 was at Rs 50,855 crore, an increase of about 46 per cent, revealed data shared by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday. In 2021, the cumulative collections were at Rs 34,778 crore.

Toll collections through FASTag have been witnessing constant growth over the past few years. "The average daily toll collection through FASTag on NH fee plazas in December 2022 was Rs 134.44 Crore, and the single day highest collection touched Rs. 144.19 Crore on 24 December 2022," the ministry said.

With 6.4 crore FASTags issued as of date, the total number of FASTag-enabled fee plazas across the country also grew to 1,181 (including 323 state highway fee plazas) in 2022 from 922 in the previous year 2021. The Ministry said MoUs have been signed with States' entities or authorities for onboarding State fee plazas under the FASTag programme. (ANI)

