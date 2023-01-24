Left Menu

Akasa Air to commence daily flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Goa from Jan 25

Akasa Air on Tuesday announced it will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and between Hyderabad and Goa starting from January 25.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 18:06 IST
Akasa Air to commence daily flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Goa from Jan 25
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air on Tuesday announced it will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and between Hyderabad and Goa starting from January 25. Two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru frequencies will be added starting February 15, the airline said. Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer said, ''Commencing operations from Hyderabad, our 13th destination with daily flights to Goa and Bengaluru further strengthens our presence in southern India.'' Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Belson Coutinho said, ''We are happy to bring the Akasa experience to Hyderabad. As we connect cities, people, and cultures, we look forward to creating and delivering memorable travel experiences to our valued customers.'' Akasa Air, founded by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with aviation industry veteran Vinay Dube, launched its operations in August 2022.

With the commencement of the Hyderabad flights, the airline will cross the milestone of over 575 weekly flights on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities, they said.

The airline will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence focusing on metro to tier 2 and 3 route connectivity, supported by a fleet expansion plan that adds a new aircraft every 15 days, they said. Akasa Air's fleet size which is now 14, will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023