Guatemala to require visa for Dominicans amid spike in migrants

Guatemala's migration institute on Tuesday announced it would require visas for visitors from the Dominican Republic as of next month, citing increased numbers of Dominicans arriving in Guatemala en route to the United States.

"There is evidence of an increase in people entering and moving through (Guatemala) in order to reach the United States irregularly," migration institute spokeswoman Alejandra Mena said. The category C visa will grant Dominicans 90 days in Guatemala.

