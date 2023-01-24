Left Menu

UCO Bank's net profit more than doubled in October-December quarter

UCO Bank's net profits during Q3 and the first three-quarters of FY23 were the highest ever in the 80 years of the Bank's history.

UCO Bank has posted a net profit of Rs 652.97 crore during October-December 2022 (Q3FY23), an increase of 110 per cent from the same quarter last year. During the October-December quarter of 2021, it posted a net profit of Rs 310.39 crore.

Further, net profit for the three quarters that ended December rose to Rs.1,281 crore. UCO Bank's net profits during Q3 and the first three-quarters of FY23 were the highest ever in the 80 years of the Bank's history, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) during the October-December 2022 quarter increased to Rs1,951.87 crore as against Rs 1,762.61 crore same quarter last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 10.74 per cent. Further, its net non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced to Rs 2,406.90 crore (1.66 per cent) at the end of December 2022 from Rs 3,333.59 crore (2.81 per cent) as of 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

