Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; 4 people suffer from suffocation

A fire broke out in a 29-floor residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, following which four people suffered from suffocation and were hospitalised, officials said.The blaze erupted at around 1.45 am in a common passage on the 24th floor of Shivshakti building in Lokhandwala complex in suburban Andheri and caused thick smoke, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2023 09:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 09:29 IST
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; 4 people suffer from suffocation
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a 29-floor residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, following which four people suffered from suffocation and were hospitalised, officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 1.45 am in a common passage on the 24th floor of Shivshakti building in Lokhandwala complex in suburban Andheri and caused thick smoke, they said. At least four fire engines along with five jumbo tankers and other fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot and the blaze was doused by 5.15 am, a fire brigade official said. The fire confined to electric cables in a common passage on the 24th floor, a civic official said, adding that heavy smoke also spread to the building's 23rd floor.

Four people, including two senior citizens, suffered from suffocation and were rushed to the nearby Kokilaben Hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.

One of them, aged 85, were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), officials said.

The cause of the fire was not yet ascertained, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023