Orient Electric Lights up Iconic Buildings Across India in Tricolour for Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has illuminated a number of landmark buildings and sites across India in the colours of the Indian flag, ahead of Republic Day, as part of its #OrientLightsUpIndia campaign. The list includes prominent locations like Rail Bhawan, Baroda House and Travancore House in New Delhi, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, Bareilly Junction railway station, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal, Ganga Barrage in Kanpur, and Bharathi Park in Pondicherry. The company has used indigenously developed Facade lighting solutions to illuminate these iconic buildings, with the option to program lighting levels, colours, and effects through controllers. Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Orient Electric said, "We are proud to have partnered with the concerned Government authorities to illuminate these places of cultural and historic significance in Tricolour with our Facade lighting solutions in celebration of Republic Day. The Tricolour illumination has been done in a way to bring out the architectural aesthetics of these buildings and turn them into a unique visual experience for the visitors while igniting the spirit of patriotism. Facade lighting as a category is growing fast in India, with one of the key drivers being the Government's greater impetus on decorating and illuminating prominent buildings and monuments to bring them to life and promote night tourism. We are among the few Indian lighting brands that have successfully developed design competencies for such projects which require superior technical expertise, aesthetic design sensibility, and project execution capabilities."

The company is running #OrientLightsUpIndia campaign around this initiative, showcasing these beautifully lit buildings and also highlighting how facade lighting can add charm and character to any structure. Orient Electric carries a wide range of Facade lighting solutions including LED Linear profiles, Spotlights, Projectors, Uplighters, Underwater lights, Controllers, and other accessories. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)