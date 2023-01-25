Red FM Bags Maximum Awards at India Audio Summit and Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023. Indian Audio Summit & Awards was an initiative to recognize and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio for the entire Indian Radio and Music Industry. The ceremony took place at the Chillin Kitchen & Bar, Andheri West. India Audio Summit and awards celebrated the inclusion of audio practices in all types of media entertainment which are divided into 4 categories- Radio, Podcast, Technology & Audio Books. Red FM bagged a total of 32 awards across podcasts and radio categories including two fan favourite awards for RJ Praveen and RJ Akriti.

The announcement event witnessed the presence of celebs, podcasters, radio jocks, radio stations, and content creators. Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, Red FM & Magic FM, speaking on the wins, said, "This year has indeed started with a winning streak for RED FM at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023. Due to COVID and other considerations, Red FM withdrew its participation from awards back in 2020. After the 2-year hiatus, we decided to apply and are delighted to have bagged the maximum awards at IASA. We consistently strive to push the boundaries and think out of the box. A team that comprises of passionate individuals, who embrace challenges and work towards one common goal, is truly fulfilling. Being appreciated, awarded and acknowledged by these awards is a testament of the hard work and dedication by our teams. Always in gratitude for this recognition, we hope for your continued love and support in the months and years ahead."

Red FM has prevailed a total of 32 awards at #IASA2023 including 15 awards in the 'Radio category' and 17 awards in the 'Podcast category'. Radio Categories

- The Most Effective Use of Station - ROI Winner - Amit Dubey - Hidden Files - Best Client Activation (On-Air + On-Ground) Winner- Business Blasters Expo 2022

- Best CSR InitiativesWinner- RJ Rafiq- Struggle of a Third Kind Transgenders in Kashmir Malishka- Monday Mental Health - Best Station Imaging Winner- Mere Desh Ki Jersey

- Radio Plus - Best Only Digital FM Initiative Winner- RJ Nidhi- Wonder Women - Best Show - Community Radio StationWinner - Khud Se Puchho

- Best Digital FM InitiativeWinner - RJ Raunac- Wave se safe - Best 360 Degree Client SolutionWinner - We for Veterans

- Best Late Night ShowWinner - Vikram Bhatt - The Audio Film Project Season-2 - Best Mid-Morning ShowWinner - Shruti - Lights Camera Action

- Best InterstitialWinner - RJ Shashank- Professor Khalidas - Best Evening Drive ShowWinner - Rishi Kapoor - Mumbai local

- Best RJ Zonal-West Winner - RJ Mandee and RJ Kabir- Rainbow Diaries with Mandee and Kabir - Best RJ Zonal-EastWinner - RJ Praveen- Morning No. 1 / The Headphone Show

Podcast Categories - Best Sex & Relationships Podcast/Audio Streaming - Best producedWinner - RJ Swati- Sanskari Sex

- Fiction (Contains Comedy Fiction Science Fiction) - Most Popular Regional ShowWinner - RJ Rocky- Storiyaan - Fiction (Contains Comedy Fiction Science Fiction) - Most Popular ShowWinner - Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2

- Comedy (Contains Comedy Interviews & Stand Up) - Best producedWinner - RJ Raunac & Abbas- Cricket Sirf Cricket - Science (Contains Astronomy & Social Sciences) - Best show hostWinner -Dhruv lau/ Dr Era Dutta- Dope Shope Drugs

- Religion & Spirituality (Contains Buddhism & Spirituality) - Best show hostWinner - Himanshu Sharma- Holy Tales - Religion & Spirituality (Contains Buddhism & Spirituality) - Best producedWinner - Himanshu Sharma- Holy Tales

- Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) - Most Popular Regional ShowWinner - Kalpesh- Ranbankura - Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) - Best show hostWinner - RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery

- Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) - Most Popular ShowWinner - RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery - Crime Drama - Most Popular Regional ShowWinner - RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery

- Crime Drama - Best Show HostWinner - RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery - Crime Drama - Most Popular ShowWinner - Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2

- Food - Best producedWinner - Hemenndraa Dharr- Food Trails - Horror & Thriller - Best producedWinner - Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2

- Business (Contains Careers & Non-Profit) - Best show producerWinner - Prashant Pitti- Decoding Unicorns - Horror & Thriller - Best show hostWinner - RJ Purab- India Classified

