Berlin airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 25-01-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin Airport canceled all its flights Wednesday after ground staff went on strike to press their demands for higher pay.

The walk-out affected about 300 flights to and from the German capital.

Labor union Verdi said its members are seeking a raise of 500 euros ($544) per month. German news agency dpa reported that employers have offered staff a one-off payment of 2,000 euros.

Germany experienced its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years last year.

Sharp increases in the cost of food and energy saw full-year inflation reach 7.9% in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

