Left Menu

Union Power Minister lauds stakeholders in addressing aggregate technical and commercial loss in country

The Union Minister recognised the efforts made by States, who have achieved more than 3 per cent reduction in AT&C losses from FY 2020-21 to FY 2021-22, and appreciated the initiatives taken to meet such reduction, informed the government through a release.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:27 IST
Union Power Minister lauds stakeholders in addressing aggregate technical and commercial loss in country
Union Minister of Power, and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Power, and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh has lauded the efforts made by stakeholders in addressing aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) loss in the country. R K Singh chaired the Review Planning & Monitoring (RPM) meeting with States and State Power Utilities in New Delhi on January 23 and 24.

Addressing AT&C loss in the country by the stakeholders resulted in overall reduction of AT&C losses by 5 per cent in FY 2021-22. The Union Minister recognised the efforts made by States, who have achieved more than 3 per cent reduction in AT&C losses from FY 2020-21 to FY 2021-22, and appreciated the initiatives taken to meet such reduction, informed the government through a release.

These states include Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura and West Bengal. A few states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Uttarakhand were also appreciated for steadily maintaining their losses within reasonable limits. Further, the states that have not been able to improve on their losses were advised to take up measures for achieving loss reduction targets under RDSS.

The Minister stressed the need to address inefficiencies in the distribution sector with priority on reduction of losses, maintaining proper subsidy accounts, energy accounting and to ensure prepaid smart metering implementation to enhance revenue realization and thereby avoiding undesirable borrowings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023