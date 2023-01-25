Left Menu

Inauguration of Sohna-Dausa stretch of Mumbai expressway by Jan-end

The Sohna Haryana-Dausa Rajasthan stretch is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.At nearly 1,390 km, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be Indias longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours.It is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.The eight-lane expressway, expandable to 12 lanes, covering Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the countrys financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said with the inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by the end of this month, travel time between Delhi and Jaipur would come down to around two hours.

Gadkari further said that before the end of 2024, road infrastructure in India will be equal to 2024.

''Issi mahine ke andar aap Delhi se Jaipur do ghante me pahunch jayenge ( By the end of this month, Delhi to Jaipur drive will take only two hours,'' the road transport and highways minister said at an event here. He did not provide any further details. The distance between Delhi and Jaipur is around 270 km. The Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

At nearly 1,390 km, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'.

The eight-lane expressway, expandable to 12 lanes, covering Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the country's financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours.

