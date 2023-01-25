Left Menu

EPFO to launch pan-India outreach programme on Friday

EPFO has urged all the stakeholders to ensure maximum participation in the camps to make this programme successful and effective.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will launch a massive outreach programme in all the districts across the country on January 27, 2023. The Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Arti Ahuja will virtually launch the programme.

"The aim of the programme is to reach out to all the districts in the country on the same day every month. The Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 will be conducted on 27th of every month starting from January 2023. However, if 27th of a month is a holiday, it will be conducted on the next working day," the Union labour ministry said in a release. EPFO has urged all the stakeholders to ensure maximum participation in the camps to make this programme successful and effective. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

