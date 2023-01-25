U.S. FAA: some aviation computer system users experiencing slower response times

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday that the some users of a pilot messaging database that failed earlier this month are reporting slower response times, but the issue is not impacting flights.

The FAA said the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system "is online and operational. Some users have reported slower response times due to high demand, but there have been no reports of impact to flight operations." The NOTAM system failure prompted a nationwide groundstop on Jan. 11 that disrupted more than 11,000 flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

