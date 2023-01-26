Jagran Lakecity University Inaugurates New Hospitality Studio, Names it After India's Veteran Chef Dr Manjit Singh Gill

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jagran Lakecity University's School of Hospitality and Tourism inaugurated their latest Hospitality Studio, named after chef Dr Manjit Singh Gill, President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and Executive Chef at the ITC Hotels at the University campus. The studio was inaugurated by chef Dr Manjit Singh Gill and was presided over by Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, JLU. The event was also graced by Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, JLU, faculty members, and students.

Chef Gill also hosted a Masterclass on the 24th of January for the students of Hospitality and Tourism which revolved around the importance of grains and millet. Chef Manjit Singh Gill, popularly known for his mastery of low-fame Cooking via Vedic Sheli was the first Indian Chef to be honoured by the World Association of Chefs and Society. In 2006, Bhartiya Paryatan Mantralay felicitated him with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Chef Gill was also conferred with an honorary doctorate by Jagran Lakecity University at its Fifth Convocation Ceremony in 2019.

The 16000 sq. ft. Hospitality Studio consists of a 25-cover restaurant, three state-of-the-art kitchens including a bakery, a confectionary studio, a dedicated chocolate-making facility, a mock bar set up, front-office desk, and mock Reservations/Interview rooms. The students will be running a bakery cafe serving food to students and faculty, ensuring they have hands-on business experience.

The well-designed kitchens are intended to perform live valuable sessions for the students. Studio Kitchen is well furnished with contemporary pieces of equipment and all that is required for live practical sessions. JLU School of Hospitality and Tourism has recently been ranked among the Top 10 Culinary Schools by Knowledge Review and looks forward to many more years of exemplary performance.

