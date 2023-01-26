Left Menu

Eight people dead after cargo ship accident off Japan coast - Chinese media

Eight people have died after a cargo ship capsized off the coast of Japan, six of whom were Chinese nationals, a government official told state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday. The 6,651-tonne Hong Kong-registered "Jintian", which had a crew of 22 from China and Myanmar according to media reports, issued a distress call late on Tuesday, the Japanese coast guard said. The vessel eventually sank 2.46 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 14:00 IST
Eight people dead after cargo ship accident off Japan coast - Chinese media
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Eight people have died after a cargo ship capsized off the coast of Japan, six of whom were Chinese nationals, a government official told state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday. The 6,651-tonne Hong Kong-registered "Jintian", which had a crew of 22 from China and Myanmar according to media reports, issued a distress call late on Tuesday, the Japanese coast guard said.

The vessel eventually sank 2.46 a.m. (1746 GMT on Tuesday), between Nagasaki and South Korea's Jeju island, according to the coast guard. China's Consul General in the city of Fukuoka, Lu Guijun, told the state broadcaster that a search operation for 13 missing individuals had retrieved five individuals with non-life threatening conditions.

Hundreds of flights at Jeju island were cancelled on Tuesday due to harsh weather. There was no immediate word on what caused the vessel to capsize. A coast guard spokesperson said winds were strong at the time.

Western parts of Japan were battered by winter storms that brought freezing, windy conditions earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023