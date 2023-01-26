Left Menu

US STOCKS-U.S. futures edge higher on upbeat Tesla outlook, GDP data awaited

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday ahead of economic growth data with the Nasdaq climbing nearly half a percent as Tesla's bullish sales outlook eased worries over the fallout of an economic slowdown on the EV maker. After Microsoft Corp's disappointing outlook spooked markets in the previous session, Tesla Inc's better-than-expected quarterly results reassured investors that the EV maker could cope with a slowing economy in 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 17:37 IST
US STOCKS-U.S. futures edge higher on upbeat Tesla outlook, GDP data awaited
Photo Courtesy: Pexels.com Image Credit: ANI

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday ahead of economic growth data with the Nasdaq climbing nearly half a percent as Tesla's bullish sales outlook eased worries over the fallout of an economic slowdown on the EV maker.

After Microsoft Corp's disappointing outlook spooked markets in the previous session, Tesla Inc's better-than-expected quarterly results reassured investors that the EV maker could cope with a slowing economy in 2023. Tesla jumped 7% in premarket trading, lifting other EV makers like Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group and NIO, which rose between 3.3% and 5%.

Growth stocks have been on a winning spree in January, with the S&P 500 Growth index recouping more than half of the losses logged last month. Focus will be on fourth-quarter GDP advance data at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will likely show the U.S. economy maintained a strong pace of growth, but the momentum slowed considerably towards 2022 end, as higher interest rates chip away demand.

The Commerce Department's report could mark the last quarter of solid growth before effects of the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening spree take hold, with most economists expecting a mild recession by the second half of 2023. Also on tap is December housing data and weekly jobless claims data.

"All eyes will be on the GDP snapshot, jobs and home sales data out later, indicating whether demand is being squeezed out of the economy and whether more storm clouds are gathering on the horizon," Susannah Streeter, markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown wrote in a note. Money markets are pricing in a 25 basis points rate hike by the Fed next week, with a terminal rate of 4.9% in June, still below 5% as backed by many policymakers.

Keeping a lid on gains for Dow e-minis was software firm IBM Corp, which slid 2% after it missed annual cash flow targets, while also flagging a slowing growth in its software and consulting businesses. At 6:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 21 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 65 points, or 0.55%.

Chevron Corp rose 2.9% after the oil major said it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion. Southwest Airlines Co slipped 2.9% on warning of a loss in the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023