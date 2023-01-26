Global Entrepreneur Sunil Krishnan awarded coveted Dr Ambedkar Award for Contribution to India at the hands of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/ATK): Global Entrepreneur Sunil Krishnan was awarded the coveted Dr Ambedkar Award for Contribution to India at the hands of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Logic may take you from A to B, but dreams can take you places. Literally. Sunil Krishnan is one such serial entrepreneur.

The recent recipient of the prestigious Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Award for Contribution to India -- for Spreading Indian Cuisine Globally With Moksh, Sunil Krishnan is one of the most revered entrepreneurs and restauranteurs in South Africa, known for his tantalising cuisine that appeals to global taste buds. The award ceremony was at Raj Bhavan at the hands of Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, the Governor of Maharashtra.

Coming from middle-class roots in Chembur, Mumbai, Sunil graduated in Commerce. The next step Sunil knew was that logically he needs to move to the next level of education and find a white-collar job to make his parents proud. His post-graduation was in Computer Applications. In 2003, Sunil decided to give his wings an opportunity to fly. He flew to South Africa during the Cricket World Cup and decided to explore business opportunities beginning with Telecommunications. What interested him was food, nightlife and art. Sunil Krishnan decided to settle in Cape Town.

One thing led to another. Time passed. A decade ago, Moksh was born. Circa 2022. The serial entrepreneur Sunil Krishnan boasts of eight Moksh branches owns an Art Galley Cocktail bar lounge with live DJs named Artezian, has ventured into Oak Garden, a cocktail bar restaurant with children's play area and a massive outdoor seating, and is planning to open one in Canada and India as well. "I want to take Indian cuisine to the world," he avers.

Moksh and Artezian boast of some of the top South African businessmen, celebrities, cricketers et al being ardent lovers of his amazing cuisine. And now with the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Award for Contribution to India, glory seems to have just gotten one notch higher for this young man! This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

