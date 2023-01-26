U.S. House panel to hold hearing on supply chain, infrastructure
A U.S. House committee said Thursday it will hold a Feb. 1 hearing on supply chain and transportation infrastructure issues that will feature trucking, railroad and union groups.
The Republican-led U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing will include the heads of the American Trucking Associations and the Association of American Railroads. Congress in November voted to block a potentially crippling rail strike and imposed a tentative contract deal reached after some unions voted against the deal over its lack of paid sick leave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
