Delhi Police's women pipe band participates in Republic Day parade for first time

The Delhi Polices women pipe band participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time on Thursday. The Delhi Police Women Pipe Band comprising 35 women constables participated in the parade for the fist time, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:05 IST
The Delhi Police's women pipe band participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time on Thursday. They were part of the Delhi Police band led by Inspector Rajender Singh that marched on the Kartavya Path. They played the ''Delhi Police Song''. According to a book of commentary on the 74th Republic Day celebrations issued by the government, band master Singh led the Delhi Police band comprising one inspector, nine sub-inspectors, nine assistant sub-inspectors, 15 head constables and 42 constables. The Delhi Police Women Pipe Band comprising 35 women constables participated in the parade for the fist time, it said. Assistant Commissioner of Police and IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan led the Delhi Police marching contingent at the parade this year.

The Delhi Police marching contingent comprised one gazetted officer, three sub-inspectors, 44 head constables and 100 constables, all smartly clad in red safa.

All the members of the contingent were more than six feet tall.

The Delhi Police's marching contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade ever since India became a republic on January 26, 1950.

It has been adjudged the best marching contingent of the Republic Day parade 15 times. Its motto is ''Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya'', meaning ''Peace, Service and Justice''. It also won the best marching contingent in 2021.

