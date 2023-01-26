Protest march in Mohali to demand release of Sikh prisoners who have completed sentences

Scores of people took to the streets here on Thursday, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who are allegedly lodged in different prisons despite having completed their sentences.

The protesters, including Nihangs and members of several Sikh bodies, from different parts of Punjab gathered under the banner of 'Kaumi Insaaf Morcha'.

The march started from the YPS Chowk and passed through phases 9 and 10 near the PCA stadium, airport road, Sohana, Phase 7 and Madanpura Chowk The protesters carried pictures of Sikh prisoners along with black flags and demanded that the 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners) be released.

During the march, a huge cavalcade of vehicles, including tractors and trolleys, was also part of the protest march.

Police diverted traffic on various routes due to the march.

The protesters have been demonstrating since January 7 and have laid siege to the YPS Chowk.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Shiromani Akali Dal have also been seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case and 1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

