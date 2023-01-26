Left Menu

PTI | Surat | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:08 IST
Gujarat: Car owner in accident that killed man after being dragged 12 km held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
More than a month after a man died from being dragged for nearly 12 kilometres pinned under a car post an accident, the vehicle's owner was held by Gujarat's Surat police on Thursday after being in hiding in Mumbai and Rajasthan, an official said on Thursday.

The accident took place on December 18 in Palsana on the outskirts of Surat and the accused has been identified as Biren Ladumor Ahir, a construction businessmen and restaurateur, Surat Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police SN Rathod said.

The accused has claimed he did not realise the motorcyclist was pinned underneath his car on impact, informed Surat Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar.

''Based on a tip off, Ahir was held as he entered Surat through Kamrej toll plaza on Thursday. His Kia Carnival car had hit motorcyclist Sagar Patil, who got pinned beneath the car. Ahir has said he was not unaware of Patil's condition as he was trying to escape in fright after the accident,'' Rathod told reporters.

Ahir had fled to Mumbai first and then to Sirohi district in Rajasthan, Rathod added.

Ahir died from injuries sustained in the ordeal and his body fell by the side on getting detached from the underbody of the car after 12 kilometres, Joysar said.

The accused had fled after abandoning the vehicle but he was held thanks to a mobile phone shot by a motorcyclist who had witnessed the incident and gave chase, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

