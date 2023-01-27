Left Menu

FTSE 100 flat as investors await rate decisions; Sainsbury's jumps

UK's FTSE 100 was flat on Friday as jitters grew ahead of a slate of central bank decisions next week, although shares of Sainsbury's jumped after retail firm Bestway took a stake in the British supermarket group. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was unchanged by 0807 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index inched up 0.1%, on course for a weekly gain.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 13:52 IST
FTSE 100 flat as investors await rate decisions; Sainsbury's jumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

UK's FTSE 100 was flat on Friday as jitters grew ahead of a slate of central bank decisions next week, although shares of Sainsbury's jumped after retail firm Bestway took a stake in the British supermarket group.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was unchanged by 0807 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index inched up 0.1%, on course for a weekly gain. Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Thursday after a raft of data showed the U.S. economy fared better than expected in the fourth quarter, allaying concerns about an immediate recession but also likely emboldening the Federal Reserve to keep key interest rates higher.

Major central banks including the U.S. Fed and the Bank of England will announce monetary policy decisions next week, with traders betting on a 50-basis-point rate hike from the latter. Sainsbury's rose 5.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 after Bestway amassed a 3.45% stake in Britain's second-largest supermarket group, but said it is not considering a takeover offer.

Superdry tumbled 9.1% after the fashion retailer cut its profit forecast for the year and forecast to broadly break-even as its wholesale segment underperformed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023