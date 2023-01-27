UK's Hunt commits to HS2 high-speed rail line ending in central London

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that the government was committed to the country's new high speed rail line HS2 ending at the Euston station in central London.

"I don't see any conceivable circumstance in which that would not end up at Euston," Hunt said.

A media report earlier in the day said the government was considering terminating HS2 on the outskirts of London as the cost of the project soars.

