Left Menu

Metro car shed: PIL in HC against BMC notice for removal of 177 trees in Aarey Colony

The civic body had issued a notice on January 12, following an application filed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd MMRCL seeking permission to remove 84 trees for the car shed project.In the PIL, activist Zoru Bathena claimed that the notice was in violation of the Supreme Court order of November 2022, which only allowed for removal of 84 trees.The notice dated January 12, 2023, issued by the tree authority is for removal of 177 trees, having a different set of tree ID numbers in comparison to the MMRCLs application, which was only for 84 trees, the petition stated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:23 IST
Metro car shed: PIL in HC against BMC notice for removal of 177 trees in Aarey Colony
  • Country:
  • India

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court on Friday against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's notice seeking suggestions and objections for removal of 177 trees at Aarey Colony for the construction of a car shed for Metro Line 3. The civic body had issued a notice on January 12, following an application filed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) seeking permission to remove 84 trees for the car shed project.

In the PIL, activist Zoru Bathena claimed that the notice was in violation of the Supreme Court order of November 2022, which only allowed for removal of 84 trees.

''The notice dated January 12, 2023, issued by the tree authority is for removal of 177 trees, having a different set of tree ID numbers in comparison to the MMRCL's application, which was only for 84 trees,'' the petition stated. The notice was issued without application of mind and hence, deserves to be quashed and set aside, it said.

The metro car shed project at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon has been embroiled in controversy since 2014, with environmentalists holding protests against indiscriminate felling of trees in the area which they claim is a forest area.

After coming to power, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had in 2019 said the car shed would be constructed at suburban Kanjurmarg and not Aarey Colony.

In June 2022, the Eknath Shinde led state government reversed the decision and said the car shed will be constructed in Aarey Colony only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023