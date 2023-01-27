Left Menu

DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for leaving behind passengers at Bengaluru airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Go First airlines in connection to January 9 incident where its flight departed from Bangalore for Delhi, leaving behind 55 passengers at the airport.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:25 IST
A Go First aircraft. (Representative Image) . Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Go First airlines in connection to January 9 incident where its flight departed from Bangalore for Delhi, leaving behind 55 passengers at the airport. Following the incident, the civil aviation watchdog issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of M/s Go First, asking the carrier to explain why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

Go First submitted a reply to the show cause notice on Wednesday and the same was examined by the DGCA. "Perusal of reply of M/s Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator (TC), commercial staff and crew regarding boarding of passengers in the aircraft," DGCA said on Friday, in a statement after examining the reply to the show cause notice.

The civil aviation regulator ruled that the airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for "ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling" and, therefore, the enforcement action in the form of financial penalty was imposed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

