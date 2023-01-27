Left Menu

Samvardhan Motherson acquires Saddles International Automotive for Rs 207 cr

The transaction is expected to be completed within a time period of 3-4 months from the date of signing, which is subject to the satisfactory completion of all conditions precedent.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:54 IST
Samvardhan Motherson acquires Saddles International Automotive for Rs 207 cr
Represetative image (Photo/staging.motherson.com/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samvardhana Motherson International, formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems, on Friday approved the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Saddles International Automotive and Aviation Interiors (SIAAIPL) for a cost of Rs 207 crore. SIAAIPL is engaged in manufacturing of premium upholstery for applications such as passenger vehicles seat covers, covers for gear knobs etc.

Samvardhana Motherson said this acquisition would mark the company's step towards diversification of its current business with its entry into upholstery space used for applications such as passenger vehicles seat covers, covers for gear knobs and wrapping of door panels, etc. thereby supporting the company's vision of increasing content per car. The transaction is expected to be completed within a time period of 3-4 months from the date of signing, which is subject to the satisfactory completion of all conditions precedent.

The company said SIAAIPL's turnover was Rs 320 crore during FY 2021-22. Samvardhana Motherson International, formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, offers the design, development, manufacturing, and supply of wiring harnesses, rear view mirrors and interior and exterior modules to automotive industries. The company was established in 1986 as a joint venture with the Japanese company Sumitomo Electric Industries, in order to produce wiring harnesses for Indian-built rebadged Suzuki cars. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023