Noida: Rash driving lands 4 college students behind bars

Police arrested four college students and issued a challan of Rs 25,500 for violating traffic norms on Friday, a day after videos of a car being driven rashly in Noida was widely circulated on social media, officials said. The police also impounded the black-colour Mahindra Scorpio and initiated legal proceedings for cancellation of the vehicle's registration as well as the driving license of the man who was driving the vehicle, they said. A police spokesperson said the Delhi-registered SUV was being driven rashly near the Dalit Prerna Sthal which falls under the Phase 1 police station area on Thursday. The police action came after purported videos of the rash driving with several other vehicles closeby went viral on social media on Thursday.

''The four accused involved in the episode have been arrested. They have been identified as Anshul, Tushar, Himanshu and Harjeet – all aged between 20 and 22," the police spokesperson said.

While the driver has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 279 (rash driving), the challan of Rs 25,500 against the four accused has been issued under CrPC section 151, according to the police.

''The Scorpio has been impounded. A report has been sent to the regional transport officer (RTO) to initiate proceedings for cancellation of the car's registration as well as the driver's driving license,'' the spokesperson said.

The challan has been sent to the local court and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added. The action on rash driving comes at a time when the UP Police is holding a special month-long campaign for road safety awareness. UP witnessed thousands of road crashes and fatalities over the years. In 2022, Gautam Buddh Nagar district recorded over 400 road crash deaths, according to official figures.

