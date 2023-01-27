Left Menu

Make sustainability an important element of life, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal also asked everyone to adopt LiFE- Lifestyle for the Environment so that in day-to-day lives so one could start focusing on a circular economy, start eliminating wastage and start recycling and reusing.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:09 IST
Minister Piyush Goyal addressing DAKSH 2023 at Christ University, Bengaluru via videoconference (Image: TouTube/Piyush Goyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Piyush Goyal has urged students to make sustainability an important element of their lives while stressing that sustainability is going to determine the future of the planet. The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of DAKSH 2023 at Christ University, Bengaluru via videoconference.

Addressing the occasion, Goyal also asked everyone to adopt LiFE- Lifestyle for the Environment so that in day-to-day lives so one could start focusing on a circular economy, start eliminating wastage and start recycling and reusing. Terming the students as the catalyst of the new India, he said the government can only act as an enabler.

Further, praising Bengaluru's startup ecosystem, the minister noted the city has created a huge ecosystem be it in space, e-commerce, digital payments, or Agritech and has emerged as a trusted partner across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

