Bengaluru airport: 18 non-indigenous animals recovered from passengers arriving from Bangkok

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 18 "non-indigenous" animals in the checked-in baggage of three passengers arriving from Bangkok.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:37 IST
18 non-indigenous animals recovered at Bengaluru airport from passengers arriving from Bangkok (Image: Ministry of Finance). Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 18 "non-indigenous" animals in the checked-in baggage of three passengers arriving from Bangkok. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI said its officers intercepted three passengers, including a lady passenger, arriving from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on January 22.

"Upon examination of their checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of 18 non-indigenous animals (4 primates and 14 reptiles) with the assistance of Karnataka Forest Department officials," an official release said on Friday. The import of wild animals (including their parts and products) as defined in the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 is prohibited.

"The animals attempted to be so smuggled by the said passengers were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," the release said. Further, in quick follow-up action taking assistance of Karnataka Forest Department officials and an officer deputed from WCCB Chennai, another 139 animals belonging to 48 different species was recovered from a farmhouse in Bengaluru, which was used as a place of storage of similarly smuggled wildlife.

"The recovered animals include extremely rare and threatened species like the Yellow and Green Anaconda, Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot, Nile Monitor, Red Foot Tortoise, Iguanas, Ball Pythons, Alligator Gar, Yaki Monkey, Veiled Chameleon, Racoon Dog, White Headed Piones etc. were handed over to Bannerghatta Biological Park," the release read. Further investigations into the matter are on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

