Mumbai: 11 foreigners held at airport with 8.3 kg gold worth Rs 4.14 cr

Eleven foreign nationals were held on Friday at Mumbai Airport allegedly with 8.3 kilograms of gold worth Rs 4.14 crore, a Customs official said.

The passengers had arrived from Sharjah in the early hours of the day and were held on the basis of specific intelligence, he added.

''They had concealed gold in wax form in their body cavities,'' he said.

