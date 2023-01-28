Left Menu

UP: 13-year-old boy dies after being hit by train

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-01-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 10:32 IST
UP: 13-year-old boy dies after being hit by train
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train while trying to save his goats in Chhitanhara village under Rasda Kotwali police station here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Santosh Kumar Chauhan was trying to save his goats grazing near a railway track from an approaching train, they said.

Chauhan was hit by the Garib Nawaz train on its way to Ballia from Mau, police said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

