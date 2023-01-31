IMF board approves $4.7 bln support program for Bangladesh

The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Monday approved a $4.7-billion support program for Bangladesh, the fund said in a statement.

The funding includes $3.3 billion under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility and $1.4 Billion under its Resilience and Sustainability Facility, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)