Budget 2023: MoS finance Chaudhary says focus on overall economy, not elections

Ahead of the Budget session, Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said "elections keep coming," the Union Budget for 2023-24 will focus on improving the economic conditions of the people, not the polls. "As far as budget is concerned in view of elections, elections keep coming and going, but how to improve the economic condition of the people of the country, Hon'ble Modi ji's attention is always there and it will be seen in this budget also," Chaudhary said. Chaudhary said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey later today.

He added that tomorrow's Budget will be in line with the expectations of the general public, keeping in mind all sections of society. The wait for the annual national Budget is almost over as the Union government is set to table the Economic Survey on Tuesday. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget document in the Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament. The survey document will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.

The Economy Survey may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, to be presented on Wednesday. The most important feature which many will look out for is its central theme.Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha election due in April-May of 2024. (ANI)

