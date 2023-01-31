China stocks fall; see record monthly foreign inflows
China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as investors locked in gains after a strong rally that was fuelled by record monthly foreign inflows, although analysts predict further upside ahead, citing growing signs of a post-COVID economic recovery.
- Country:
- China
China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as investors locked in gains after a strong rally that was fuelled by record monthly foreign inflows, although analysts predict further upside ahead, citing growing signs of a post-COVID economic recovery. ** The correction could also be triggered by signs of an escalating Sino-U.S. tech war, and risk-off sentiment ahead of this week's U.S. rate decision, Morgan Stanley said, adding the bank "would take the current opportunity to recommend buy-the-dip."
** China's bluechip CSI300 Index lost 0.8% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng dropped 1.3%. ** For the month, though, CSI300 is set to jump nearly 8%, while Hang Seng is on track to gain 10%.
** The recent market rebound was fuelled by strong foreign money inflows, as global funds bet on China recovery after Beijing dropped strict COVID curbs last month. ** Despite the week-long Spring Festival break, China's onshore stock market witnessed roughly 140 billion yuan ($20.72 billion) in net foreign buying via Stock Connect in January, registering the biggest monthly inflows on record. It also surpassed total inflows in 2022.
** Meanwhile, official data on Tuesday showed that China's economic activity swung back to growth in January, confirming that the economy had bottomed in December. ** "We expect economic momentum to improve further in Q1 and Q2 as the service sector recovers and consumption normalizes," wrote Zhiwei Zhang, president of Pinpoint Asset Management.
** But most China stocks fell on Tuesday as caution reigned. ** China tech stocks dropped after news that the Biden administration has stopped approvinglicenses for U.S. companies to export most items to China's Huawei, signalling an escalating of the tech war.
** Hong Kong tech shares also fell, following an overnight slump in U.S.-listed China stocks. ** Morgan Stanley said it stays overweight on Chinese equities, citing on-track economic recovery, signs of Sino-U.S. ties stabilization, low correlation with the U.S. market, and attract valuation. ($1 = 6.7570 Chinese yuan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy
'We will get to the bottom', US Speaker McCarthy on Biden's classified document probe
House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case
House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case
Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike