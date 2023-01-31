Left Menu

Two killed as bus falls into roadside ditch in Bengal

At least two women were killed and 34 others were injured after a bus with over 40 passengers on board fell into a roadside ditch in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Tuesday. Banerjee, who is scheduled to hold a rally in the district later in the day, may visit the hospital where the injured people are undergoing treatment.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:07 IST
Two killed as bus falls into roadside ditch in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two women were killed and 34 others were injured after a bus with over 40 passengers on board fell into a roadside ditch in West Bengal’s Malda district, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Monday night when the speeding bus hit a goods carrier on National Highway 34 before falling into the roadside ditch, a senior officer said.

''Two women passengers have died in the accident and around 34 others have been injured. The injured people are undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital. The condition of a couple of them is critical,'' he said. Most of the passengers of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus were believed to be Trinamool Congress supporters and were travelling to participate in party supremo Mamata Banerjee's scheduled meeting on Tuesday in Malda, the officer said. Banerjee, who is scheduled to hold a rally in the district later in the day, may visit the hospital where the injured people are undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023