Two killed as bus falls into roadside ditch in Bengal

At least two women were killed and 34 others were injured after a bus with over 40 passengers on board fell into a roadside ditch in West Bengal’s Malda district, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Monday night when the speeding bus hit a goods carrier on National Highway 34 before falling into the roadside ditch, a senior officer said.

''Two women passengers have died in the accident and around 34 others have been injured. The injured people are undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital. The condition of a couple of them is critical,'' he said. Most of the passengers of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus were believed to be Trinamool Congress supporters and were travelling to participate in party supremo Mamata Banerjee's scheduled meeting on Tuesday in Malda, the officer said. Banerjee, who is scheduled to hold a rally in the district later in the day, may visit the hospital where the injured people are undergoing treatment.

