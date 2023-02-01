Left Menu

Sensex recovers 60k level as markets open with Budget expectations

Most of the global markets' indices were trading in the green as investors looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 10:36 IST
Sensex recovers 60k level as markets open with Budget expectations
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The domestic equity market opened with gains as Budget expectations lifted investors' sentiment while the stocks seemed to have recovered from last week's volatility from Adani Group stocks' decline. Most of the global markets' indices were also trading in the green as investors looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

Key indices of the domestic markets -- BSE's Sensex recovered its 60,000 level and went up 470 points to 60,001.17 while NSE's Nifty surged 105 to 17,766.40 in the opening of Wednesday session. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading in the green as it went up 49 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 63 points. In American markets, Dow Jones had closed with 368 points up, Nasdaq surged 190 points in its closing, NYSE rose and settled 217 points higher while S&P surged 58 points while it closed on Tuesday. US stocks edged higher on Tuesday on the back of strong earnings and encouraging inflation data.

In European markets, FTSE went down 13 points while CAC and Deutsche Borse were trading in the green. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. It is expected that taxpayers will get more relief as the government might put some money in the common man's pockets. There are expectations that the government might raise import duties on certain items to encourage domestic manufacturing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023