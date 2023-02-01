Left Menu

FM Sitharaman announces 7 priorities of Budget

These seven priorities are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, Infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

During the Union Budget speech in the House, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced seven priorities of the Budget. These seven priorities are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

Some of the important highlights announced today were an agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to help agri startups in the country and the government has announced to raise farm credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore. The FM also announced PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman which will be a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftsmen. The government said it would improve quality, scale and scale of their products, which will integrate these entrepreneurs with MSME value chain. (ANI)

