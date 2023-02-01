Bengaluru headquartered Mikro Grafeio appoints U.S. based serial entrepreneur Shyam Kumar as its co-founder

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mikro Grafeio today announced that Shyam Kumar has joined as Co-Founder, effective February 1, 2023. Shyam, based in the U.S., is a serial entrepreneur, visionary, technocrat, trusted advisor and coach. He brings a long-demonstrated history of working with senior business leadership to create success with Information Technology products and Services. Shyam is a cohesive execution strategist on deep-tech, smart city solutions, product engineering, enterprise transformation, and government programs.

With presence in over 21 locations, as an integrated workspace and workforce solution provider, Mikro Grafeio has built a strong network of workspaces in India delivering over 32 centres for clients and generated over 1000 jobs in tier 2 and 3 cities. In addition, Mikro Grafeio has been focused on aggressively penetrating emerging cities, continuously improving its social impact roadmap, investing in niche properties, and scaling rapidly. "Building Mikro Grafeio with such a talented, customer-centric and creative team has been an enriching experience," said Santhosh Mahalingam, CEO and Co-Founder based in Bengaluru, India. "Today, Mikro Grafeio inspires people with carefully curated spaces for their ideas to thrive every day. We've built a growing global business that puts the customers' business expansion interests at the core of everything we do." "On behalf of the entire team, I am thrilled to welcome Shyam to the Mikro Grafeio family," said Santhosh. "Shyam is a proven leader, whose experience in the IT landscape in the U.S. uniquely positions him to push Mikro Grafeio to its next phase of growth in North America. I look forward to working with him to propel Mikro Grafeio's strategy of bringing offices closer to where the talent is." "I can't ask for a better time to join Mikro Grafeio," said Shyam. "I have long admired what the Mikro Grafeio team have created. I am excited to build on that foundation to further grow the Company's workspace ecosystem and drive increased value for all stakeholders. Having built multiple businesses, I have a deep appreciation for what it takes to scale a business like this to the next level. I look forward to working closely with the Founders and the rest of the leadership team to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead and usher in Mikro Grafeio's next chapter of growth."

