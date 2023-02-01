Siddharthnagar earlier known for encephalitis, it is now marching ahead at bullet train speed: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Siddharthnagar was earlier known for the deadly encephalitis, but the district is now moving ahead ''at the pace of a bullet train''.

Through the Global Investors' Summit, an investment proposal of Rs 8,000 crore has been received for the district, the CM said at the closing ceremony of the five-day Siddharthnagar Mahotsav organised at the district headquarters.

''When this investment lands on the ground, this district will be revitalised.'' The chief minister said that since its formation in 1988, the district was neglected for 30 years and struggled for an identity. ''Here, Lord Buddha spent 29 years of his formative years and became known around the world as the embodiment of kindness and friendship. People from all over the world express great respect and reverence towards this district,'' he said.

''The circumstances were such that this district was recognised for the deadly disease of encephalitis and the exodus of the youth. Today, the picture here is changing due to collective efforts. Due to collective efforts, deadly diseases like encephalitis have almost been eradicated from here. Today, this district is moving at the pace of a bullet train,'' the CM said.

Mentioning the 'Kala Namak' rice, the chief minister said the government has decided to promote it as a product of Siddharthnagar under One District One Product. ''Kala Namak rice is most nutrient-rich and the softest rice. Additionally, it has a 2500-year history. Today, there is a global demand for Kala Namak rice,'' he added.

