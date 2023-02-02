Unidentified man drives away with Maha ST bus from Latur, leaves it in Karnataka village

An unidentified man on Thursday drove away with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus from Latur and abandoned it in a village some 14 kilometres away in neighbouring Karnataka, a police official said.

The bus was stolen from Aurad Shahajani stop of the state-run undertaking in the morning, he said.

''The bus, which was deployed for services on the Nilanga-Aurad Shahajani route, was parked by driver Balaji Keokane at the end of his duty hours and was stolen between 3am and 6am on Thursday,'' he said.

''A probe that began on the complaint of driver Keokane led to the bus being spotted in Kesar Jawalga village in Karnataka. Efforts are on to nab the unidentified accused,'' the Aurad Shahajani police station official said.

In 2021 too a drunk man had stolen a bus from the Aurad Shahajani area, he added.

