Top Biden economic aide to step down this month -NYT
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:44 IST
Top White House economic adviser Brian Deese plans to step down this month as director of the National Economic Council, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The White House planned to announce the move later on Thursday, it said.
