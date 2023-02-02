Left Menu

CISF apprehends 2 Cambodians at IGI with medicines worth over Rs 86L

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:50 IST
CISF apprehends 2 Cambodians at IGI with medicines worth over Rs 86L
  • Country:
  • India

Two Cambodian nationals were apprehended at the Delhi airport for carrying a cache of medicines, worth more than Rs 86 lakh, in an alleged unauthorised manner, officials said on Thursday.

The two passengers were intercepted by CISF personnel during security checks at terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

The passengers were bound for Cambodia's capital city of Phnom Penh via Bangkok on a Thai Airlines flight, they said.

''Huge quantity of different medicines of approximate value Rs 86.40 lakh were detected from their baggage. The passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such huge quantity of medicines,'' a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said.

The foreigners were handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023