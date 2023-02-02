CISF apprehends 2 Cambodians at IGI with medicines worth over Rs 86L

Two Cambodian nationals were apprehended at the Delhi airport for carrying a cache of medicines, worth more than Rs 86 lakh, in an alleged unauthorised manner, officials said on Thursday.

The two passengers were intercepted by CISF personnel during security checks at terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

The passengers were bound for Cambodia's capital city of Phnom Penh via Bangkok on a Thai Airlines flight, they said.

''Huge quantity of different medicines of approximate value Rs 86.40 lakh were detected from their baggage. The passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such huge quantity of medicines,'' a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said.

The foreigners were handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, the spokesperson said.

