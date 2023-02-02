Devika bridge in J-K’s Udhampur declared unsafe

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday declared the Devika bridge here unsafe and urged people to refrain from its use to avoid any mishap, an official spokesperson said.

The bridge constructed over two decades ago to facilitate the movement of people at the cremation ghat was declared ''unsafe for pedestrains'' by the District Road Safety Committee, Udhampur, the official said.

He said the committee, comprising members from administration, Public Works Department, Police and Municipal Committee Udhampur, declared the bridge as unsafe after a detailed audit.

The committee apprised Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna that the safety audit of Devika bridge was conducted and after due deliberation and keeping in view its deteriorated condition, the committee members unanimously declared it unsafe for further use.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the general public to refrain from the use of the bridge to avoid any mishap, the official added.

