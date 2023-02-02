Left Menu

Devika bridge in J-K’s Udhampur declared unsafe

PTI | Udhampur/Jammu | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:08 IST
Devika bridge in J-K’s Udhampur declared unsafe
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday declared the Devika bridge here unsafe and urged people to refrain from its use to avoid any mishap, an official spokesperson said.

The bridge constructed over two decades ago to facilitate the movement of people at the cremation ghat was declared ''unsafe for pedestrains'' by the District Road Safety Committee, Udhampur, the official said.

He said the committee, comprising members from administration, Public Works Department, Police and Municipal Committee Udhampur, declared the bridge as unsafe after a detailed audit.

The committee apprised Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna that the safety audit of Devika bridge was conducted and after due deliberation and keeping in view its deteriorated condition, the committee members unanimously declared it unsafe for further use.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the general public to refrain from the use of the bridge to avoid any mishap, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023