Railways posts 73 pc revenue growth in Apr-Jan 2023 as compared to same period last year

The railways' revenue earnings are up by 73 per cent in the passenger segment during April-January 2023 as compared to the same period last year, according to an statement issued by the national transporter.

The total approximate earnings in the passenger segment for Indian Railways on originating basis during April to January 2023 is Rs 54,733 crore, registering an increase of 73 per cent in comparison to Rs 31,634 crore achieved during the same period last year, it said.

In reserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is 6,590 lakh as compared to 6181 lakhs during the same period last year, showing an increase of 7 per cent.

The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is Rs 42,945 crore as compared to Rs 29,079 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 48 per cent, the statement read.

In the unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is 45,180 lakh as compared to 19,785 lakh during the same period last year, showing an increase of 128 per cent.

The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is Rs 11,788 crore as compared to Rs 2,555 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 361 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)