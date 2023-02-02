Woman, her son killed in road accident, 3 others injured

A woman and her son were killed and three others were injured in a collision between a private bus and a car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Thursday.

The collision occurred near Kitasar. The deceased have been identified as Virender Hooda (35) and his mother Parameshwari Devi (68), Dungargarh Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Bishnoi said. The woman and her son died on the spot while his wife, son and daughter were injured, he said. The injured have been referred to PBM Hospital in Bikaner for treatment.

At the time of the accident, the private bus was going from Bikaner to Neem Ka Thana while the car was going towards Bikaner, he said. A case has been registered against the bus driver, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)