3 injured as DTC bus rams into subway crossing in Delhi

Three people were injured when a DTC bus hit a car before ramming into a subway crossing in west Delhi's Naraina on Thursday, police said. A senior official said the Delhi Transport Corporation has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

The driver, conductor and the marshal deployed on the bus were taken to the Metro hospital in Ranjit Nagar, police said.

The conductor, identified as Ramesh, sustained injuries in his abdomen and a part of his entrails had come out due to the impact, following which he underwent a surgery at a hospital here, and is ''currently stable'' but in ICU for 24-hour monitoring, a doctor told PTI.

The driver and the marshal also suffered injuries, they said.

The two passengers of the car, which was on its way to Naraina Industrial Area from Gurugram, are stated to be safe, police said, adding there were no passengers on board the DTC bus that was on its way to the Naraina bus depot.

During inquiry, it was found that the DTC bus was going towards Naraina Depot after dropping all the passengers at the stop. The bus collided with a car near the subway of Naraina flyover. To save the car, the bus rammed into the metro crossing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

''According to the MLC, Rohtash (driver) and Gaurav (marshal) got minor injuries on their forehead and hands.

''Two men named Jasjog Singh and Eknoor Singh, both residents of Gurugram who were in the car, are safe,'' he added.

Another police officer said, ''The driver told police that the brake of the bus had failed which led to the accident. However, a mechanical inspection will be conducted by experts to determine the exact cause which triggered the accident.'' The government official said a message was received at 12.55 pm that a bus had met with an accident with another Haryana-registered vehicle. The front side of the bus rammed into the subway crossing, the official said. Ramesh was later taken to the operation theatre, where a doctor stitched back the part of the entrail that had popped out of his abdomen as a result of the injury, the doctor said.

''He was conscious when he was brought to the emergency department. The abdominal injury suggested that some object must have hit him hard during the accident. ''Luckily, no blood vessel was injured so he didn't suffer much blood loss. We stitched back his small intestine, and he is currently stable. However, he is kept in an ICU for 24-hour monitoring,'' the doctor at the hospital said.

The surgery went for around 2.5 hours, and ''we conducted a CT scan too, which has come out fine,'' the doctor added.

DTC Karamchari Ekta Union earlier had said that while the driver escaped with minor injuries, ''the conductor's entrails came out as an impact of the accident.'' The bus marshal had to get stitches on his head, it claimed. ''A huge accident was averted due to the driver's alertness and many lives were saved. The accident happened due to brake failure,'' it said.

Police are looking at footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene to establish the sequence of events. ''Currently, the bus driver is injured... and is being treated at the hospital. Once his conduction is stable, he will be arrested in connection with the incident and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code registered. Accordingly, legal action will be taken,'' the police added.

